The province is introducing new technology options for families unable to visit children in foster care during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Social distancing rules have limited the ability for in-person contact, so connecting through technology is being offered as the next-best alternative. In consultation with the Office of the Chief Information Officer and Bell Canada, starting next week the department will begin supplying affected families that lack access to technology with additional resources to support video-based visits, where possible, with their children throughout the COVID-19 situation. The technology will also make phone calls, texts, and/or emails possible.

The temporary suspension of in-person family visitation is reviewed on an on-going basis, with exceptional circumstances being considered by the department’s social workers.

“Ensuring the safety and well-being of children and youth is at the heart of what we do each and every day,” said Lisa Dempster, minister of children, seniors and social development in a statement. “While the decision to temporarily suspend in-person family visitation was not made lightly, it was done in the best interests of the children, youth and their families. To assist with supporting family connections, we are pleased to provide families whose in-person visits are no longer safe with additional options to avail of video-based visits during the COVID-19 public health emergency.”