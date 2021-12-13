Newfoundland and Labrador has started offering COVID-19 vaccine boosters for everyone aged 18 and up. People can book their appointments for six months after they received their second dose.

Because of the paediatric vaccination rollout in schools and clinics, people aged 30 and older are encouraged to get the Moderna vaccine as their booster dose by contacting their local pharmacy, physician or nurse practitioner. The National Advisory Council on Immunization has recommended people aged 18 to 29 receive the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for the booster dose. Pharmacies and physicians do not currently have access to the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine because of supply, so people aged 18 to 29 years should get their booster dose at a public health clinic.

Currently, there are no booster dose recommendations for individuals who are unable to receive an mRNA vaccine.

Individuals can book appointments at Get The Shot or by contacting your local Pharmacy, Physician or Nurse Practitioner for availability. If you are not able to book an appointment on the website, each regional health authority has a phone number you can call:

Eastern Health: 1-833-951-3884

Western Health: 1-833-703-5470

Central Health: 1-833-961-3749

Labrador-Grenfell Health: 1-833-960-3643

For further information related to COVID-19 in the province, please refer to the Provincial Government COVID-19 website.