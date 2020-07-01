Although the nation celebrates its annual birthday, this province also remembers a grim anniversary – 104 years since the Battle of Beaumont Hamel.

On this day in 1916 on the edge of Northern France, 801 soldiers in The Newfoundland Regiment bravely leapt from the trenches in Beaumont Hamel. The day after, only 68 were able to answer roll call.

A generation of families who lost loved ones, on July 1st, Canada Day. Before we celebrate our country, we remember our heroes.