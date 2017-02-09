Province must embrace immigration to deal with demographic problems, conference told

The province’s present is in rough shape and so is its immediate future, but if business professionals can look beyond that, the future remains bright.

That was the message from MUN Economist Wade Locke and Abacus Data Strategist Tim Powers when they spoke Thursday at the St. John’s Board Of Trade Business Development Summit.

Locke says the province’s demographic trends are a ticking time bomb. An aging population and declining employment will negatively affect services in health care and housing.

Both stressed the importance of embracing immigration as a solution. Tim Powers also cited U.S. President Donald Trump as possibly being a good thing for Canada with the recent American effort to ban immigrants from select countries. Powers says Canada should open its doors to those international skilled labourers.