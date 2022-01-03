Newfoundland and Labrador is moving to a modified Alert Level 4 at midnight after reporting 519 new cases of COVID-19.

The province also reported its 20th death from COVID-19, the most recent in the Central Health region. Under Alert Level 4, Public Health is asking people to stick to their “Tight 10,” which is 10 consistent contacts. The alert level will be reassessed Jan. 17.

Gym, fitness facilities, and dance studios are permitted to open, with a maximum capacity of 50 people or 25 per cent capacity. Weddings, funerals and religious gatherings are subject to the same limits.

The new COVID cases are as follow:

In the Eastern Health region:

Fifty-five under 20 years of age;

One hundred and twelve between 20-39 years of age;

Thirty-one between 40-49 years of age;

Forty between 50-59 years of age;

Eighteen between 60-69 years of age; and

Twenty 70 years of age and above.

There are 140 females and 136 males. All are under investigation.

In the Central Health region:

Eight under 20 years of age;

Fourteen between 20-39 years of age;

Fifteen between 40-49 years of age;

Ten between 50-59 years of age;

Nine between 60-69 years of age; and

Eight 70 years of age and above.

There are 35 females and 29 males. All are under investigation.

In the Western Health region:

Five under 20 years of age;

Seventeen between 20-39 years of age;

Seven between 40-49 years of age;

Eight between 50-59 years of age;

Two between 60-69 years of age; and

Four 70 years of age and above.

There are 25 females and 18 males. All are under investigation.

In the Labrador-Grenfell Health region:

Thirty-five under 20 years of age;

Thirty-eight between 20-39 years of age;

Twenty between 40-49 years of age;

Eighteen between 50-59 years of age;

Nine between 60-69 years of age; and

Five 70 years of age and above.

There are 59 females and 66 males. All are under investigation.

There are also 11 cases that are the result of testing completed by a private lab outside of a Regional Health Authority:

Three under 20 years of age;

Four between 20-39 years of age;

Three between 40-49 years of age; and

One 70 years of age and above.

There are seven females and four males. All are under investigation.

Newfoundland and Labrador is reporting its twentieth death from COVID-19. The individual, a female from the Central Health region, was between 50-59 years of age. The department is sending its condolences to this individual’s family and asks everyone to respect the family’s privacy at this time.

There have been 186 new recoveries – 127 in the Eastern Health region, 33 in the Central Health region, 25 in the Western Health region and one in the Labrador-Grenfell Health region, and 2,630 people have recovered. There is one person in hospital because of COVID-19.

There are currently 2,925 active cases of COVID-19 in the province. The regional breakdown of the active cases is as follows:

Eastern Health – 1,836

Central Health – 306

Labrador-Grenfell Health – 502

Western Health – 251

Unknown – 30

To date, 404,008 tests have been administered. People can check their COVID-19 test results online here.

Effective midnight tonight, all of Newfoundland and Labrador will enter Alert Level 4. Under Level 4:

Your household can interact with your Tight 10 – up to 10 close, consistent contacts from outside your household. Informal gatherings are limited to only those in your Tight 10.

Gatherings at funerals, burials, weddings, and religious and cultural ceremonies are limited to no more than 50 people or 25 per cent capacity, whichever is less. Physical distancing must be maintained between bubbles.

Dancing at formal gatherings is prohibited, except for ceremonial dances.

Public visitations are permitted, with one household bubble visiting at a time. Wakes are prohibited.

Gym and fitness facilities, yoga studios, swimming pools, tennis and squash facilities, arenas, and dance studios are permitted to open, with a maximum capacity of 50 people or 25 per cent capacity per room or ice surface, whichever is less. Physical distancing between households must be maintained.

Group and team sport, arts and recreation activities are suspended.

Retail stores, including those in shopping malls, can open at reduced capacity with physical distancing.

Restaurants can open for in-person dining at 50 per cent capacity as long as physical distancing can be maintained between patrons seated at adjacent tables. There is a maximum of six people per table. Buffets are prohibited.

There are no changes for:

Child care services, which can operate at full capacity;

Personal service establishments, including spas, esthetic services, hair salons, body piercing, tattooing and tanning salons, which can remain open in accordance with guidelines; and

Bars, lounges, performance spaces, cinemas, and bingo halls, which remain closed.

Public Health is also revising the criteria for PCR testing. Currently, the demand for testing is exceeding processing capacity in the public health laboratory. This means that individuals are waiting longer for test results and the data needed to assess the outbreak is not as timely as is preferred.

Effective immediately, anyone that is a close contact of a case and has symptoms of COVID-19, should consider themselves a positive case and follow public health direction. They do not need any testing to confirm. Employers are asked not to require a PCR test for this category of individuals. Public health direction for positive cases can be found here.

PCR tests are still recommended for anyone that is a close contact and does not have symptoms, and anyone that has symptoms but has not been identified as a close contact of someone that tested positive for COVID-19.