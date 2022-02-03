Newfoundland and Labrador is moving to a modified Alert Level 3 effective Monday.

Gyms and fitness facilities can expand to 50 per cent capacity;

Restaurants can expand to 50 per cent capacity with a maximum table size of 10 people and physical distancing between patrons seated at adjacent tables;

Bars can re-open at 50 per cent capacity; however, eating or drinking is only permitted while seated. Masks may only be removed when eating or drinking and while seated. Dance floors are not permitted;

Performance spaces, cinemas and bingo halls can open at 50 people or 25 per cent capacity per room, whichever is less; however, there is no food or drink permitted;

Arts groups, classes and amateur sports and recreation teams can practice and train within the group or team, without the requirement to physically distance at all times. Competition between different teams is not permitted at this time;

Formal gatherings are limited to 50 people or 25 per cent capacity, whichever is less; and,

Informal gatherings are limited to your household’s Steady 20 – your 20 close, consistent contacts.

More information on Alert Level 3 can be found here.

Changes will also be made as of 12:01 on Saturday, February 5, 2022 regarding isolation for travellers entering the province. Effective that date, there will be no isolation for fully vaccinated travellers; however, they will be required to take one rapid test each day for five days. There are no changes to the requirements for partially vaccinated and unvaccinated travellers.

The close contact flowchart has been updated with a new graphic to help people with COVID-19 determine who is a close contact. If you have been notified that you or your child is a close contact of someone with COVID-19, please refer to this flowchart to determine what your isolation requirements are, if any.

The COVID-19 symptom list has also been updated to remove red or purple spots on hands or feet. This is a symptom that generally happens later in the disease when the person is no longer contagious, and is seen more often in children. Children that have passed the recovery period with improving symptoms and no fever do not have to isolate or get tested if they have these spots. The Self-Assessment and Referral Tool will be updated in the coming days to remove this symptom.