All of Newfoundland and Labrador will move to Alert Level 2 at 12:01 a.m. Saturday.

Chief Medical Officer Dr. Janice Fitzgerald made the announcement Wednesday after reporting one new case of COVID-19. The province currently has three active cases.

Fitzgerald made some modifications to Level 2 guidance because of the COVID-19 variants. The limit for formal gatherings will be increased to 50 people. She also recommends people maintain a “Steady 20” close contacts at Alert Level 2. But she advises everyone to keep their close contacts as low as possible.