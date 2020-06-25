Newfoundland and Labrador entered Alert Level 2 Thursday.

The government says the focus of Alert Level 2 is to control the transmission of COVID-19, while supporting the re-opening of more businesses, increasing social activities, and maintaining health system capacity.

Gatherings and Public Spaces

Gatherings for funerals, burials and weddings are expanded to 50 people, as long as physical distancing is maintained. Wakes remain prohibited.

Outdoor gatherings, such as backyard get-togethers or family barbecues, are also expanded to 50 people.

At these gatherings, individuals are reminded that:

The maximum number of people allowed is 50;

Physical distancing must be maintained;

Providing and sharing food is not recommended;

People should practice proper cough and sneeze etiquette;

People should practice good hand hygiene; and,

If you are sick and invited to a gathering, you must stay home.

Large mass gatherings over 50 people remain prohibited in Alert Level 2.

Places of worship are permitted to open and services can resume. The public is advised that faith communities may not all be ready to immediately open. The timing of these openings will be determined by the leaders of the province’s faith communities.

Outdoor and Recreational Activities

As long as people are well and not required to self-isolate for any reason, outdoor activities are encouraged. Activities, like walking, hiking, or bike riding, are all encouraged as long as physical distancing is maintained.

Gyms and fitness facilities are permitted to open, as are dance and yoga studios. Participation will be limited to 50 people or less with adequate physical distancing.

Arenas are permitted to open. Spectators must maintain physical distancing.

Indoor pools can operate with a limit of 50 people in the pool/deck area and they must be able to maintain physical distancing.

Playground equipment in public parks province-wide can be used in Alert Level 2.

Health Care Services

The regional health authorities will continue to allow more health care services to resume during Alert Level 2. Information on these services will be made available to the public through the regional health authorities.

Virtual care options continue to be available and are encouraged.

Businesses and Services

Bars and lounges are permitted to open in Alert Level 2 at reduced occupancy. Karaoke and use of the dance floor are not allowed in these establishments at this time.

Indoor entertainment facilities can open at reduced occupancy, including movie theatres, bingo halls, and bowling alleys.

Performance spaces can also open at reduced occupancy. This includes spaces like the Arts and Culture Centres and the LSPU Hall.

To be successful in Alert Level 2, Newfoundlanders and Labradorians must continue to adhere to the proven core personal public health measures.

These measures include:

Stay informed, be prepared, and follow public health advice;

Wash your hands frequently with warm water and soap for at least 20 seconds;

Use an alcohol based hand sanitizer in the absence of soap and water;

Do not touch your face;

Practice proper cough and sneeze etiquette;

Maintain physical distancing;

Wear a non-medical mask or face covering when you are in public and unable to maintain physical distancing;

Increase cleanliness and ventilation of public spaces and worksites; and,

Stay home if you are sick and avoid contact with others.

A Business Response Team is in place to support businesses. Businesses who have questions can call 1-833-771-0696 or email covid19info@gov.nl.ca.

For more information on Newfoundland and Labrador’s COVID-19 Alert System, please visit www.gov.nl.ca/covid-19/.