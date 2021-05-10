An accident on the Trans-Canada Highway near Benton Sunday afternoon has claimed the life of Pastor Ralph Benson, a well-known community member of Central Newfoundland.

The news is devastating to the people of Gander, in particular, the community of the Evangel Pentecostal Church. In a statement issued today, the church learned of the passing of their lead pastor Ralph Benson.

He was the lone occupant of the vehicle and members of the church wrote that it has been difficult time for Pastor Bensons’ wife, children and grandchildren.

The church has made itself available to members of the congregation who are in need of support.

Hundreds of messages have been shared by the church community and words of condolences have been coming in from across the country. Pastor Mike Freake says it’s been difficult to put into words their sorrow at this time.

Pastor Benson, who was well-known for his great work on the television series Heart Matters, was 65 years old. He leaves behind his wife Paulette as well as children, grandchildren and a large circle of family and friends.