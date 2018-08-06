A young girl famous for launching a lemonade stand to raise money for children with cancer died on Monday. Nevaeh Denine was nine years old.

The Facebook page “Happiness for Nevaeh” posted the following message.

“Welcomed into Heaven in her Daddy’s loving arms, Nevaeh Joey Veronica Denine, July 27 2009-August 6 2018.

“She flew up to Heaven on the wings of angels

By the clouds and stars and passed where no one sees

And she walks with Jesus and her loved ones waiting

And I know she’s smiling saying

Don’t worry ’bout me.” Nevaeh was diagnosed with neuroblastoma at an early age. Since that time, she raised tens of thousands of dollars for kids with cancer through her annual lemonade stand. Family and friends were wearing orange to show their support for Nevaeh. Newfoundland Broadcasting Company and Sunday Herald Ltd. released the following statement: “On behalf of all of us at NTV, OZFM and the Newfoundland Herald – our deepest heartfelt sympathy goes out to the family of little Nevaeh Denine. Nevaeh, at only nine years of age, touched all of our hearts with her courage and determination to help other little kids and families battling cancer – even while she was so sick herself. She will always be remembered as the little girl with the big smile and the biggest lemonade stand. “To her mom Holly and family as well as to our very own Stephanie O’Brien, please know that you are in our thoughts and prayers at this difficult time. Rest in peace little Nevaeh! You will never be forgotten!”