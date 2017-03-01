Province mourns death of former lieutenant governor

Former Lt. Gov. James McGrath has died at the age of 85.

McGrath served as lieutenant governor from 1986 to 1991. Before that he had a long career as the Tory MP for St. John’s East and served as fisheries minister in the cabinet of Prime Minister Joe Clark.

Provincial PC leader Paul Davis issued a statement on Wednesday morning.

“Jim McGrath dedicated his life to serving the people of Newfoundland and Labrador, starting when he was just a teenager with a keen interest in the Confederation debate,” Davis said.

“To his family and friends, I express our deepest sympathies as Leader of the Official Opposition and Leader of the Progressive Conservative Party, the Party in which he proudly served‎. He has earned a place of honour in our province’s history by dedicating his life to making all our lives better.”