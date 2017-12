The provincial government may not buy equity stakes in future oil projects, Natural Resources Minister Siobhan Coady said Friday. Equity was one of the driving issues in the standoff over the Hebron development 10 years ago. Provincial policy for the past decade has been that Nalcor would seek up to 10 per cent equity in all oil and gas projects. But Coady says equity will be assessed on a case-by-case basis if there are future developments. NTV’s Michael Connors reports.

