The provincial government is making timber salvaged from the Muskrat Falls construction project now available for public use.

A permit is required from the Department of Fisheries, Forestry and Agriculture to access the wood. Permits are free and available from the North West River Forestry and Wildlife district office or the Happy Valley-Goose Bay regional office.

The wood is suitable for firewood and sawlogs and is de-limbed and cut in eight, 12 and 16-foot lengths. There is no limit to how much timber an individual can access; however, the wood must be used for domestic purposes only and not for commercial use. The timber is available for pick up from a wood yard located near Lower Brook on the Trans-Labrador Highway, approximately 32 kilometres west of Happy Valley-Goose Bay.

For more information on obtaining a permit or accessing the wood yard, please call the North West River district office at 709-497-8479 or 709-897-7116, or the Happy Valley-Goose Bay regional office at 709-896-3405.