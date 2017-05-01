The province launched a plan Monday to double tourism numbers from what they were in 2009. It’s a lofty goal to build the tourism industry to $1.6 billion in three years. NTV’s Jodi Cooke reports.
Weather
st. john's, Newfoundland, Canada
few clouds
-1°C
-1°
-1°
46%
6.2kmh
20%
Tue
2°
Wed
8°
Thu
5°
Fri
3°
Sat
5°
NTV is headquartered in St. John's, Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada, the easternmost tip of North America. NTV is independently owned and operated and is broadcast in HD.
NTV's mission is to inform, enlighten, and entertain our audience, while strengthening the social and economic fabric of Newfoundland and Labrador.