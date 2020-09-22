Hurricane Teddy is expected to arrive in Newfoundland and Labrador as a post-tropical storm Wednesday. Effects are anticipated to be felt in some areas beginning overnight Tuesday.

A tropical storm watch and wind warnings have been issued for the southwest coast of the island. Heavy rain, about 75 millimetres, is forecast for southeastern Labrador and parts of western Newfoundland. Strong winds will affect most of the island, with gusts up to 130 km/hr in the Wreckhouse area. Large waves, pounding surf and elevated water levels will accompany the system which could lead to localized flooding and coastal erosion. Residents should avoid coastal areas if at all possible in the coming days. Conditions may be hazardous and emergency officials advise the public to use extreme caution.

Municipalities and local service districts are asked to review their emergency management plans and should ensure that infrastructure such as roads, ditches and drains are clear of debris and appropriate provisions are made for the delivery of services during the anticipated weather event. Preparations to protect vulnerable coastal locations should begin as soon as possible given the potential of damage to infrastructure.

Residents are asked to use caution and to take steps to ensure their own personal safety. Residents should always have a basic emergency kit available and be prepared for at least 72 hours, with food, water, batteries, a portable radio, and prescription medications.

Drivers should consider the forecast before a road trip. Plan ahead and check the provincial road conditions using the NL 511 app or visit nl511.ca. Remember to drive according to the conditions in your area.