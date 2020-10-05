The Department of Health and Community Services is advising people who traveled on Air Canada Flight AC604 departing Toronto for Halifax on Wednesday, Sept. 30, and seated in rows 13,14,15,16 and 17, to immediately self-isolate for 14 days upon their arrival in Newfoundland and Labrador, if they are not already doing so. They should also call 811 to arrange for COVID-19 testing.

While the risk is low, out of an abundance of caution, Public Health is also advising that anyone else who traveled on this flight, are encouraged to avail of testing by calling 811.

People who travelled on Air Canada Flight AC8876 departing Halifax for Deer Lake on Wednesday, September 30, who are required to self-isolate have already been contacted by Public Health. While the risk is low, all other passengers are asked to self-monitor for symptoms, and out of an abundance of caution they are encouraged to contact 811 to avail of testing.

Symptoms of COVID-19 include: