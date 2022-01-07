The province is introducing shorter isolation periods for people who have COVID-19 or are a close contact of someone with COVID-19.
Effective midnight tonight:
- Isolation for someone who has COVID-19 (tested positive or a close contact with symptoms) and fully vaccinated is reduced from 10 days to 7 days
- Isolation for close contacts of someone who has COVID-19, but are asymptomatic, is as follows:
- Fully vaccinated household contacts who cannot isolate away from the case is reduced from 10 days to 7 days;
- Unvaccinated household contacts who cannot isolate away from the case is reduced from 24 days to 10 days;
- Fully vaccinated household contacts who can isolate away from the case and non-household contacts is reduced from 7 days to 5 days; and
- Unvaccinated household contacts who can isolate away from the case and non-household contacts is reduced 14 days to 10 days.