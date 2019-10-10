The province is reminding the public that inspections are being carried out at ice arenas in Newfoundland and Labrador to help mitigate potential risks associated with ice rink refrigeration equipment.

Ammonia is commonly used in mechanical refrigeration systems, including those found in ice rinks.

Back in March, more than 80 people were sent to 3 hospitals in St. John’s following a carbon monoxide exposure at a hockey rink.

In a news release from Service NL, it states that inspections are carried out by Service NL to ensure appropriate safeguards such as gas detection/alarms, maintenance requirements, ventilation and staff training are in place.