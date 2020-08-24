The provincial government will begin essential service ferry schedules on five intra-provincial routes Tuesday morning as there is still no agreement reached with the Canadian Merchant Service Guild.

The affected services are:

Bell Island – Portugal Cove

Ramea – Grey River – Burgeo

Fogo Island – Change Islands – Farewell

St. Brendan’s – Burnside

Long Island – Pilley’s Island

On the Bell Island – Portugal Cove route, there are two round trips departing Bell Island in the morning and two round trips departing Portugal Cove in the evening.

On the Ramea – Grey River – Burgeo route, there is one round trip each day between Ramea and Burgeo. The vessel will also travel to Grey River every Thursday, the first and third Tuesday of each month, and the fifth Tuesday of each month, if necessary.

On the three other impacted routes, there is one round trip per day. The vessel will leave the island community in the morning and return in the evening.

Trips for medical emergencies and for the transportation of dangerous goods will continue as necessary.

The department’s other ferry routes, including its contracted ferry services, are not impacted by the labour disruption.

More details on the essential ferry service schedule, including departure times, and information on all ferry services, is available online or by calling 1-833-NLFERRY (653-3779). Updates on ferry schedules are also available on nl511.ca and the NL 511 mobile app.