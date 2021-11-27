Drivers in southwestern Newfoundland are advised that repairs to washed out sections of the Trans-Canada Highway are continuing throughout the weekend.

Repairs at Overfalls Brook:

Four sections of large diameter culverts were installed and backfilled Friday;

The remaining sections of culverts are being installed and backfilled Saturday;

As work progresses in this area, equipment and material are being transported to the other locations south of Overfalls Brook; and

Large diameter culverts and additional excavators are being transported through this construction site to the weigh scales near Port aux Basques today.

Repairs near the Port aux Basques weigh scales:

Four excavators were working on the site Friday;

The stream is prepared and ready for the installation of culverts; and

Materials and culverts are being delivered to this location today to begin installation.

Repairs near Little Paradise Park:

The contractor is beginning work to remove a blockage to the culvert, which will allow water levels to subside and further assessments to the damaged culvert.

In addition, all washouts in the Codroy Valley have been assessed. Temporary bypass roads have been created to reconnect communities.

Crews continue to monitor and assess infrastructure in the region. Motorists are urged to avoid the areas to allow contractors to complete work as quickly as possible.

Updates are being provided as they become available. Additional details on the closures and other highway construction projects are available on www.nl511.ca and the NL 511 smartphone app.