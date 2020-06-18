Dr. Janice Fitzgerald, Chief Medical Officer of Health, confirms no new cases of COVID-19 in Newfoundland and Labrador. There are currently no active cases of COVID-19 in the province.

If all goes as planned, the province will enter Alert Level Two on Thursday, June 25.

The provincial total number of cases in Newfoundland and Labrador remains at 261. 258 people have now recovered. There have been three COVID-19 related deaths in Newfoundland and Labrador.