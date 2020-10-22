The provincial government is extending MCP dental coverage for kids whose benefits expired between March 13 and June 30 when dental offices were closed due to the COIVD-19 pandemic.

When a child turns 13 years old, they no longer qualify for publicly-funded dental programs, unless they are eligible for the Income Support Youth Program or the Low Income Youth Program.

It is estimated that approximately 2,000 children throughout Newfoundland and Labrador aged out of the program during the COVID-19 pandemic. As a result, those children who turned 13 were unable to access dental services during that period. Government is making changes to ensure these children can access dental services. They are now eligible for extended coverage until March 31, 2021.

Parents are encouraged to contact their dentist to arrange an appointment.

“When a Public Health Emergency was declared in the province in March because of the COVID-19 pandemic, most dental patients had their appointments cancelled, as only emergency services were being provided,” Health Minister John Haggie said in a news release. “This was an unfortunate time for children whose benefits expired. The extension in dental services will ensure they receive the care they need without being penalized.”