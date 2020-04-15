SHARE

Dr. Janice Fitzgerald, Chief Medical Officer of Health has confirmed three new cases of COVID-19 in the province.

This brings the total number of cases in Newfoundland and Labrador to 247.

Eight people are in hospital due to the virus and three are in intensive care.

159 people have recovered from the COVID-19 virus.

5,166 people have been tested in the province, and now testing criteria is expanding. Anyone who has two symptoms for the COVID-19 virus will be tested.

-Advertisement-