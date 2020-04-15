Dr. Janice Fitzgerald, Chief Medical Officer of Health has confirmed three new cases of COVID-19 in the province.
This brings the total number of cases in Newfoundland and Labrador to 247.
(Total includes recovered and covid-related deaths)
— Kelly-Anne Roberts (@KellyAnneNTV) April 15, 2020
Eight people are in hospital due to the virus and three are in intensive care.
159 people have recovered from the COVID-19 virus.
5,166 people have been tested in the province, and now testing criteria is expanding. Anyone who has two symptoms for the COVID-19 virus will be tested.
