Public Health has expanded the number of communities in central Newfoundland under Alert Level 4 to deal with a growing cluster of COVID cases.

Public Health announced four new confirmed cases Monday, four of them in central Newfoundland. There are 33 confirmed cases connected to the cluster, plus nine presumptive cases and one probable case.

All communities along the Trans-Canada Highway from Gambo to Badger, as well as routes 320, 340 and 350 are moving to Alert Level 4 effective immediately.

Contact tracing by Public Health is underway and anyone considered a close contact has been advised to quarantine.

The first new confirmed case is a male in the Eastern Health region between 40-49 years of age. The case is related to travel within Canada.

The second new confirmed case is a female in the Eastern Health region 70 years of age and older. The case is a close contact of a previous known case and is connected to the cluster in the Central Health region.

The third new confirmed case is a male in the Central Health region between 50-59 years of age.

The fourth new confirmed case is a male in the Central Health region between 40-49 years of age.

The fifth new confirmed case is a male in the Central Health region between 20-39 years of age.

These new cases reported today in the Central Health region are connected to the cluster.

There are three new recoveries in the Eastern Health region and 1,159 people have recovered. There are four people in hospital due to COVID-19.

There are 89 active cases of COVID-19 in the province. The regional breakdown of the 89 active cases is as follows:

Eastern Health – 28

Central Health – 44

Labrador-Grenfell Health – 1

Western Health – 16

To date, 141,787 people have been tested. People can check their COVID-19 test results online here.

The case reported Friday, May 21 in the Western Health region and the case reported Thursday, May 20 in the Central Health region remain under investigation.

The investigation into the cluster of cases in the Central Health region is ongoing and the source of infection remains under investigation. There are now 33 confirmed cases of COVID-19 associated with the cluster. There are 11 presumptive positive cases in the Central Health region related to the cluster. Once presumptive positive cases are confirmed positive, they are reported in public updates as new confirmed cases.

As part of its investigation, Public Health is finding more contacts and positive cases associated with the cluster outside the communities currently under Alert Level 4. As a result, Public Health is expanding restrictions where there is an increased risk of transmission. Effective immediately, all communities along the Trans Canada Highway Route 1 from Gambo to Badger will move to Alert Level 4, as well as communities along the Trans Canada Highway Routes 320, 330, 340 and 350 and most of the branches of these routes. These routes are outlined in the Special Measures Order. Please refer to the Provincial Government COVID-19 website for information on the Special Measures Order and restrictions associated with Alert Level 4.

Travel to and from this region should only be for essential reasons such as work, medical care or essential support for loved ones. Anyone who travelled to the region for the May 24 long weekend can return home; however, they should monitor for symptoms for the next 14 days. If symptoms develop, they should isolate and arrange testing. Campgrounds and RV parks in the region can remain open. If you live in the affected region, and you have no symptoms and have not been advised to isolate, you can go to these campgrounds and RV parks, but you must stay in your household bubble.

Public Health is strongly encouraging people in the region to get tested for COVID-19 regardless of whether or not they are experiencing symptoms. Information on community wide testing is available on Central Health’s website. People can also arrange testing by completing the online self-assessment and referral tool available here or by calling 811.

As part of the ongoing investigation into the cluster, Public Health is asking anyone who visited Subway at 16 Hamlyn Road in St. John’s on the date and time listed below to arrange testing.

Sunday, May 23 from 6:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

People who visited the restaurant and currently have symptoms of COVID-19 are required to isolate until 24 hours after their symptoms resolve and they receive a negative test result. People who visited the restaurant and do not currently have symptoms of COVID-19 are not required to isolate until they receive a negative test result. While awaiting their test result, they should monitor for symptoms and isolate should any symptoms develop.