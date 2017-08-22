The provincial government plans to eliminate its controversial book tax by Jan. 1, Finance Minister Tom Osborne announced Tuesday.

The province eliminated the 10 per cent rebate on books in 2016. Osborne says he will write the federal government to reinstate the rebate. He’s aiming for New Year’s Day, but that will depend on co-ordination with Ottawa.

Osborne also unveiled a new five-person committee that will review the province’s entire tax system. The review will consider taxes on income, businesses, gasoline and insurance, as well as the HST. Osborne said the committee is also free to look at a junk food tax and a carbon tax.

The deadline for the committee’s final report is November 2018. It includes Botwood town manager Steve Jerrett, businessman Peter Woodward, accountant Brian Bonnell, former NAPE president Carol Furlong, and Rev. Marion Pardy.