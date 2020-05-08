As Newfoundland and Labrador moves from Alert Level 5 to Alert Level 4 and relaxes some public health restrictions, the Department of Transportation and Works will relax its previous restrictions for passengers on provincial ferries beginning Monday, May 11.

Passengers will no longer be restricted to only essential travellers. However, the department encourages ferry users to travel as infrequently as possible to help prevent the spread of the virus.

All passengers will still be required to remain in their vehicles during crossings;

The number of passengers on each ferry will continue to be limited to 50 per cent of its regular capacity;

Current ferry schedules implemented during the pandemic will still be maintained to allow ample time for cleaning;

Passengers without vehicles, who travel in the passenger lounges, will still be required to practice physical distancing of at least six feet from other passengers; and

Passengers without vehicles will not be permitted to travel in passenger lounges when physical distancing is not possible.

Passengers are also encouraged to wear non-medical masks or face coverings whenever possible, as per Transport Canada recommendations.