The cost of gas jumped for most parts of the province overnight, with the PUB raising the maximum price by 3.9 cents a litre.

But now, consumers can expect a larger break in gas prices in the next few weeks. The province will temporarily cut the gas tax by 8 cents a litre.

It’s part of a new suite of measures to address the rising cost of living, including hikes in the minimum wage. NTV’s Bailey Howard has the details.

The two targeted and temporary measures to help with the cost of living include:

Temporarily lowering the price at the pump by 8.05 cents per litre (includes HST) until Jan. 1, 2023. This is possible through a reduction in the provincial tax on gasoline and diesel by 7 cents per litre. Changes in the gasoline tax will be introduced in the House of Assembly and will come into effect upon implementation by the Board of Commissioners of Public Utilities.

In Fall 2022, a one-time payment will be provided to supplement the cost of furnace oil used for home heating. This supplement will be income-tested based on family net income. Households with family net income under $100,000 will receive a payment of $500. Households with family net income between $100,000 and $150,000 will receive a partial payment of between $200 and $500. More details on how to apply for this supplement will be available in the coming weeks.

For more information on these two measures, email taxpolicy@gov.nl.ca or phone 709-729-3166.

The province also announced three increases to the minimum wage based on the recommendation of the Minimum Wage Review Committee. On Oct. 1, 2022, the minimum wage will increase by 50 cents, bringing it to $13.70 per hour. On April 1, 2023, the minimum wage will increase by 80 cents bringing the rate to $14.50 per hour. On Oct. 1, 2023, the minimum wage will increase by another 50 cents, bringing it to $15 per hour.

The total cost of the new measures is $80 million.

Government is also creating a one-year transitional support program for smaller employers at a cost of approximately $5 million. The program will provide 50 cents an hour, per employee, for employers with 20 or less employees. The program is application-based. Further details will follow on the application process in the coming weeks.