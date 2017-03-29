Province cuts 93 executive positions from health authorities

The provincial government has announced more job cuts ahead of the provincial budget.

Health Minister John Haggie says there will be a net reduction of 93 positions at the four regional health authorities and at the Newfoundland and Labrador Centre for Health Information. Thirty-seven of those positions were already vacant.

Haggies says the new “leaner, flatter management structure” is expected to save $7.6 million annually. The cut represents a 21 per cent reduction in the number of executive positions at the regional health authorities.

The cuts are broken down as follows: