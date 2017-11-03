Changes could be coming to Veterans’ Memorial Highway after a series of deadly crashes, the latest claiming the life of a 57-year-old man. NTV’s Danielle Barron reports.
-Advertisement-
NTV is headquartered in St. John's, Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada, the easternmost tip of North America. NTV is independently owned and operated and is broadcast in HD.
NTV's mission is to inform, enlighten, and entertain our audience, while strengthening the social and economic fabric of Newfoundland and Labrador.