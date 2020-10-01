Newfoundland and Labrador has one new confirmed case of COVID-19, a female in the Central Health region between 20-39 years of age.

The new case is travel-related. The woman is a resident of Newfoundland and Labrador who was returning to the province from Alberta, and has been self-isolating since arrival.

Contact tracing by Public Health officials is underway. Anyone considered a close contact will be advised to quarantine.

This new case is not related to the case announced yesterday in the Labrador-Grenfell Health region.