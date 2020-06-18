SHARE

Dr. Janice Fitzgerald, Chief Medical Officer of Health confirms no new cases of COVID-19 in Newfoundland and Labrador.  There are currently no active cases of COVID-19 in the province.

If all goes as planned, the province will enter Alert Level Two on Thursday, June 25.

-Advertisement-

The provincial total number of cases in Newfoundland and Labrador remains at 261. 258 people have now recovered. There have been three COVID-19 related deaths in Newfoundland and Labrador.

-Advertisement-