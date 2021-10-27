Newfoundland and Labrador is reporting its sixteenth death from COVID-19. The man is from the Central Health region, and was in his 70s.
Newfoundland and Labrador has 20 new confirmed cases of COVID-19.
In the Eastern Health region:
- Six under 20 years of age;
- Four between 20-39 years of age;
- Two between 40-49 years of age;
- One between 50-59 years of age; and
- Three between 60-69 years of age.
There are 10 females and six males and all cases are contacts of previous known cases.
In the Central Health region:
- One under 20 years of age; and
- Two between 60-69 years of age.
There are two females and one male. One is a contact of a previous known case and two are under investigation.
In the Western Health region:
- One between 50-59 years of age.
There are currently 101 active cases of COVID-19 in the province. The regional breakdown of the active cases is as follows:
- Eastern Health – 85
- Central Health – 13
- Labrador-Grenfell Health – 0
- Western Health – 3