Newfoundland and Labrador is reporting its sixteenth death from COVID-19. The man is from the Central Health region, and was in his 70s.

Newfoundland and Labrador has 20 new confirmed cases of COVID-19.

In the Eastern Health region:

Six under 20 years of age;

Four between 20-39 years of age;

Two between 40-49 years of age;

One between 50-59 years of age; and

Three between 60-69 years of age.

There are 10 females and six males and all cases are contacts of previous known cases.

In the Central Health region:

One under 20 years of age; and

Two between 60-69 years of age.

There are two females and one male. One is a contact of a previous known case and two are under investigation.

In the Western Health region:

One between 50-59 years of age.

There are currently 101 active cases of COVID-19 in the province. The regional breakdown of the active cases is as follows: