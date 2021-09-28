There were new COVID cases, new travel restrictions and new vaccine targets announced on Tuesday. Newfoundland and Labrador is closing the Atlantic Bubble on Thursday, requiring unvaccinated and partially vaccinated travellers to isolate and be tested. The government also raised the target for its reopening plan from 80 per cent to 90 per cent of the eligible population with two doses. And, the province is in talks with the unions about making vaccinations mandatory for public sector workers. NTV’s Jodi Cooke reports.