Province calls RCMP and auditor general to review ‘anomalies’ in wildlife division

The provincial government has called in the RCMP and the auditor general to investigate problems in the wildlife division.

Minister Steve Crocker says anomalies were found in the inventory of government assets during the recent restructuring of government departments. An update will be provided once the auditor’s investigation is complete.

“With the restructuring of the new Department of Fisheries and Land Resources, I became aware that there are serious concerns about the policies and procedures of the inventory of government assets within the wildlife division,” Crocker said in a statement.

“These issues are significant enough that I have requested the auditor general to conduct an audit and I have asked the RCMP to review this matter as well. We know that any policies and procedures we have in place for government assets must be done with transparency and accountability in mind. These investigations will help us ensure we meet this objective.”