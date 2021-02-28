The province has begun pre-registering people aged 70 and older for its COVID-19 vaccination program. It will also begin work on integrating a third vaccine from AstraZeneca after it was approved by Health Canada. NTV’s Kelly-Anne Roberts reports.

The Department of Health and Community Services released its COVID-19 vaccination Friday and launched a pre-registration system to help the regional health authorities plan and coordinate appointments. The purpose of pre-registration is to let people identify how they wish to be contacted by their regional health authority once an appointment is available.

Pre-registration started Friday for people 70 years of age and older. The department is pleased with the response from the public. As of today, 24,246 people are pre-registered for their vaccination appointment.

People who have access to the internet are encouraged as much as possible to use the online pre-registration option. They can pre-register online here . Anyone who knows of someone who is eligible to pre-register and may need assistance with online pre-registration are encouraged to help as you can pre-register on someone’s behalf.

A telephone pre-registration option is available for people who do not have access to the Internet and cannot pre-register online. They can call 1-833-668-3930 or 709-273-3930 from 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. seven days a week.

The department is aware of an issue earlier today with the pre-registration telephone line. When trying to pre-register, some people were receiving an out of service message. Telelink and Bell were engaged throughout the morning. The public is advised that the issue has been resolved. The department apologizes for any inconvenience this may have caused.

To ensure a smooth pre-registration process, people 70 years of age and older are asked to wait and pre-register based on their last name:

From Friday, February 26, 2021 to Sunday, February 28, 2021, people 70 years of age and older with last names starting with A to F can pre-register.

From Monday, March 1, 2021 to Wednesday March 3, 2021, people 70 years of age and older with last names starting with G to L can pre-register.

From Thursday, March 4, 2021 to Saturday, March 6, 2021, people 70 years of age and older with last names starting with M to Z can pre-register.

As of Sunday, March 7, 2021, people 70 years of age and older who were unable to pre-register during the dates listed above can do so.

The department is reminding people that the order in which they pre-register will not determine the order of vaccine appointments. It is not designed to be a first come first serve pre-registration system. Regardless of when you pre-register, everyone who pre-registers will get an appointment.

People are reminded that they do not need to pre-register if they have already received vaccine or have an appointment booked already with their regional health authority.

This pre-registration approach will be used for the different groups as they become eligible to receive the vaccine. While it is recognized that people are eager to receive a COVID-19 vaccination, the department is asking that only those 70 years of age and above pre-register at this time.

Pre-registration for the different groups in Phase Two will commence in mid to late March. It will be publicly communicated by the department when pre-registration is available for these groups.