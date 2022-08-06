The province has banned open fires near forests across most of the island as wildfires continue to spread in central Newfoundland.

Forestry Minister Derrick Bragg has proclaimed an outdoor fire ban prohibiting the setting of fires on forest land or within 300 meters of forest land on the central and eastern areas of the island portion of the province. The ban will be in effect from midnight, Aug. 6 to midnight, Aug. 16.

Recent dry weather, wind, and hot temperatures experienced throughout these districts have heightened the forest fire threat, and there are a number of large active fires burning in the province. Under such conditions, the department is taking appropriate measures to address and prevent forest fires.