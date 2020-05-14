The provincial government is directing the Public Utilities Board to provide a one-time, lump-sum credit to electricity customers whose bills are affected by oil prices.

That includes residential and commercial customers whose power rates are affected by the Holyrood Generating Station or diesel generators. The details will be worked out by the PUB. The size of the rebate will vary based on a customer’s electricity usage. The amount will be deducted from power bills as early as July.

The rebate will come from the $50-million Rate Stabilization Plan. It normally would have been paid over 12 months, but now will be paid up front. The measure will be cost neutral to the government.

The province is also providing $2.5 million to waive interest on overdue customer bills. The assistance period will last 15 months starting June 1. Customers with overdue accounts will still have to make agreed-upon payments to qualify for interest relief.