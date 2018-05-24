Cynthia Davis has been appointed the new Chief Executive Officer of the Western Regional Health Authority.

Effective June 1, the appointment is for a five-year term. Davis has about 20 years of experience in health care including community nursing and working in large academic teaching facilities and university affiliated community hospitals.

“We welcome Ms. Davis to her new role as CEO of Western Health. We are confident that her skills and expertise will enable her to play a valuable role in helping the Board of Trustees carry out their work,” says John Haggie, Minister of Health and Community Services.

The Western Regional Health Authority provides a range of programs and services to a population of approximately 78,000 people in Western Newfoundland.

This appointment was recommended though the merit-based Independent Appointments Commission.