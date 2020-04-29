The provincial government announced Wednesday it’s providing compensation for private sector employers to pay employees who were required to self-isolate for 14 days because of COVID-19 travel restrictions.

The measure includes people who are self-employed.

“We appreciate the stress that this global pandemic is having on businesses and those required to self-isolate,” Premier Dwight Ball said in a statement. “Our priority at the outset was to ensure that nobody had to choose between protecting the public health and getting paid. This program will take employers a step closer to easing some of the burden they and their staff have faced.”

The federal government recently announced supports for businesses whose work has been impacted by the pandemic, including the Canada Emergency Wage Subsidy (CEWS). The CEWS provides employers affected by the COVID-19 pandemic with reimbursement for wages paid to staff up to 75 per cent of the amount paid to a maximum of $847 per week per employee.

Employers should apply first for any available federal funding under the CEWS or the Temporary Wage Subsidy program. The maximum amount of funding under the provincial program will be $500 per week for each employee (to a combined maximum of $1,000 per week for each employee when receiving both federal and provincial funding). The amount paid under this program will depend on federal funding received.

The criteria to qualify for the compensation can be found in the backgrounder below. Qualifying employers can submit an application to the Department of Finance’s Tax Administration Division.

“This program will reimburse private sector employers, including the self-employed, for continuation of pay for employees who were required to self-isolate following their return from out-of-province travel due to the COVID-19 restrictions,” Finance Minister Tom Osborne said. “We took time to evaluate federal programming to ensure that there was no overlap and that the needs of citizens are met. Our focus remains on ensuring that individuals are compensated for the requirement to self-isolate.”