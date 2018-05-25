Premier Dwight Ball has announced details of the province’s 2018 salmon strategy.

For the 2018 angling season only, all resident salmon licences will be sold for $5 plus HST instead of $23 (plus HST and a $3-vendors’ fee) charged in previous years. Vendors will retain the full amount of the $5-fee minus remittance of HST. Non-resident licences will continue to cost $80 plus the revised $5-vendor fee.

“We encourage all anglers to continue to take to our rivers and renew their connection with the valuable resource they love,” says Ball. “Now more than ever, we need a strong and sustained presence on our rivers by anglers who are connected to wild salmon like no one else and are fighting for their protection.”

The Department of Fisheries and Oceans’ decision to issue a late management plan, which reduces retention quotas to one fish only per season pending a mid-season review, is expected to result in a reduced interest in salmon angling. This fee structure change is to help compensate vendors for errors and omissions caused by DFO’s delayed availability of licences, and is being implemented to ensure a strong and sustained presence on our rivers by responsible anglers to encourage conservation of the salmon resource.

The change also recognizes the financial impact to licence vendors and equipment suppliers that would otherwise result from a reduction in licence and angling-related equipment sales.

In response to the federal Department of Fisheries and Oceans’ catch-and-release limit of three fish per day set for all rivers in Newfoundland and Labrador in 2018, the Department of Fisheries and Land Resources will create regulations under the Wildlife Act to allow the minister the authority to establish catch-and-release annual and in-season quotas, suspend or cancel licences, and enable scientific research.