The provincial government is partnering with the Canadian Red Cross to support Newfoundland and Labradorians who are required to self-isolate.

The Canadian Red Cross is offering a wide range of supports and services for those in self-isolation. People who have issues or concerns should call 1-800-863-6582. This service is available to all residents and visitors.

The government thanks everyone for their co-operation. Please respect the importance of social distancing and the requirement for self-isolation.

The government will continue to monitor this evolving situation related to COVID-19, and where necessary implement stricter protocols and measures, in an effort to contain the virus and maintain the health and wellness of our people.

For the most current information related to COVID-19, please visit www.gov.nl.ca/covid-19. Questions or concerns should be emailed to: covid19info@gov.nl.ca.