SHARE

The provincial government is partnering with the Canadian Red Cross to support Newfoundland and Labradorians who are required to self-isolate.

The Canadian Red Cross is offering a wide range of supports and services for those in self-isolation. People who have issues or concerns should call 1-800-863-6582. This service is available to all residents and visitors.

The government thanks everyone for their co-operation. Please respect the importance of social distancing and the requirement for self-isolation.

The government will continue to monitor this evolving situation related to COVID-19, and where necessary implement stricter protocols and measures, in an effort to contain the virus and maintain the health and wellness of our people.

-Advertisement-

For the most current information related to COVID-19, please visit www.gov.nl.ca/covid-19. Questions or concerns should be emailed to: covid19info@gov.nl.ca.

-Advertisement-