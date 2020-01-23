To help with the high volume of calls to the provincial emergency operations centre following Friday’s record-breaking storm, a second phone number has now been activated in collaboration with the Canadian Red Cross. Both phone numbers are specifically for vulnerable persons who have an urgent need for assistance in getting out of their homes as a result of the snow.

The provincial emergency operations centre can be reached at 709-729-3703.

The second number that has been added is 1-800-863-6582.

Persons who are Deaf or hard of hearing can text 709-691-9493.



Both lines will be available from 9:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m. daily as recovery operations continue. Calls are being prioritized on the basis of need and not logged on a first-come, first-service basis. Please be patient.



Please check in on your neighbours to make sure they don’t need assistance, particularly seniors, persons with disabilities, and vulnerable people in your community.

As always, if there is an emergency, call 911.