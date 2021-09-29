The federal and provincial governments have reached an agreement with the Innu Nation to drop a court challenge against the Muskrat Falls rate mitigation deal.

“The Government of Newfoundland and Labrador, the Government of Canada and the Innu Nation have concluded an agreement that provides for consultation with the Innu Nation on the financial restructuring of the Lower Churchill projects,” the three groups said in a joint statement Wednesday evening.

“The Process Agreement provides a mechanism for engagement with the Innu Nation. As part of the agreement, Innu Nation agreed to withdraw its injunction application and discontinue its underlying litigation without prejudice.”

The province and Ottawa reached an agreement-in-principle on rate mitigation for Muskrat Falls in July. But the Innu Nation challenged the deal in court, because the deal could affect their revenues from Muskrat Falls and because they weren’t consulted.

The Supreme Court of Newfoundland and Labrador was supposed to rule on an injunction last week, but the three parties asked for a delay while talks were happening. A final deal on rate mitigation was supposed to be reached by Sept. 30, but the province has said it will likely be delayed.