“We are facing a global pandemic and it is extremely important to ensure that all citizens of our province have maximum flu shot protection,” said Dr. Lynette Powell, NLMA president. “Increasing our influenza vaccination rate will help alleviate the burden on our health care system, which will require surge capacity to deal with a possible second wave of COVID-19.”

In 2017, the provincial government eliminated coverage of influenza vaccines under MCP. The government has now reversed that decision on a temporary basis for the current flu season.

“Family doctors will provide a huge and immediate increase in the health care system’s capacity to deliver flu shots,” Dr. Powell said. “We are widely distributed across the province and we have close relationships with vulnerable populations. Family doctors are also able to identify their high-risk patients within their practices to ensure these individuals are vaccinated. We stand ready for our patients.”

“The NLMA also remains committed to advocating for the permanent reinstatement of MCP coverage for the influenza vaccination. We need to permanently increase the province’s low influenza vaccination rate, not just during COVID-19,” she added.

Details about flu shot availability will be released by Public Health later this fall.