The Department of Immigration, Skills and Labour is advising of supports available to workers impacted by COVID-19.

The Newfoundland and Labrador Communicable Disease Emergency Leave protects workers who require time off for reasons related to COVID-19. Workers and employers who have questions about the Newfoundland and Labrador Communicable Disease Emergency Leave are encouraged to contact the Labour Standards Division at labourstandards@gov.nl.ca or call 709-729-2742 between the hours of 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m., Monday – Friday. A voicemail can be left after regular business hours.

The Newfoundland and Labrador Communicable Disease Emergency Leave ensures the employee’s position is protected and provides time to access federal funding assistance, such as:

which provides up to two weeks of support to individuals who are sick and need to self-isolate due to COVID-19. The Canada Recovery Caregiving Benefit which provides support to individuals who must stop work to care for dependents due to closures, high risk, and caregiver availability.

Employment Insurance which provides regular benefits to individuals who lose their jobs through no fault of their own (for example, due to shortage of work, seasonal or mass lay-offs) and are available for and able to work, but cannot find a job. Temporary changes have been made to the EI program to help you access EI regular benefits. More details are available here.

The Canada Recovery Benefit provides income support to employed and self-employed individuals who are directly affected by COVID-19 and are not entitled to Employment Insurance benefits.

More information about COVID-19 benefits and services is available here.

The provincial Labour Standards Act provides workers with seven days unpaid sick leave or family responsibility leave annually. This is a minimum standard and employers are free to offer better conditions such as paid sick leave.