Applications from residents, not-for-profit organizations and communities affected by Hurricane Larry under the Newfoundland and Labrador Disaster Financial Assistance Program are now being accepted.

The Provincial Government has applied to the Federal Government to recover eligible expenses associated with damages and will work to maximize benefits that are applicable for coverage under the federal disaster funding assistance program. Compensation for damages caused by Hurricane Larry will be based on criteria established by both the federal and provincial disaster financial assistance programs.

Applications and information sheets for the Newfoundland and Labrador Disaster Financial Assistance Program are available online. This information can also be obtained by calling 1-888-395-5611.

The deadline to submit a claim is December 10, 2021.

The program is not an insurance program and only allows for compensation for items that are deemed essential. Residents are encouraged to contact their insurance companies first as compensation is not normally paid on items that are insurable.

The Provincial Government continues to assess damage costs from Hurricane Larry.