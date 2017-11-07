The mayor of Wabana is calling it a major victory for residents. The government said it has a deal with protesters for a controversial ferry swap with Fogo Island, but the protesters wanted to vote on it first.

Residents of Bell Island voted Tuesday evening to accept government’s plan and will release the MV Legionnaire to go to Fogo Island. The Beaumont Hamel will head back Bell Island to complement an enhanced run with the Flanders

NTV’s Jodi Cooke reports on the events leading up to the vote.