Protesters gathered outside RNC Headquarters on Monday to call for the firing of Cst. Douglas Snelgrove.

A jury found Snelgrove not guilty of sexual assault on Friday evening. Snelgrove is now the subject of a public complaint as the incident happened while he was on duty.

RNC Chief Bill Janes has said Snelgrove will be disciplined, but the complaints process must play out according to the RNC Act before punishment can be determined.