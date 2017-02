About 50 protesters gathered on the courthouse steps Friday night after an RNC officer was found not guilty of sexual assault.

Cst. Douglas Snelgrove was acquitted by a jury earlier the same evening. He had been charged with sexually assaulting a 21-year-old woman in her apartment while on duty.

Protesters chanted “we don’t care how much he cried” in reference to Snelgrove’s becoming emotional several times during the trial.