Nalcor’s chief financial officer was back on the hot seat at the Muskrat Falls inquiry Thursday. Derrick Sturge had complained of being left out of the loop on cost estimates. That brought questions about whether the Muskrat Falls project team had a parallel structure in Nalcor that bypassed the CFO. Meanwhile, the lawyer for former CEO Ed Martin is challenging the finding of the Grant Thornton forensic audit that there was only a one per cent chance the project would be complete on time. NTV’s Michael Connors reports.

-Advertisement-